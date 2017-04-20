Robbers might’ve gotten right home, wrong time. Cops think they’ve got one of three right guys.

Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested one of three suspects Wednesday from a February home invasion that found scared, bewildered new apartment residents facing drawn guns and rapidly fired questions such as “Where are the guns?”
One of the accused inquisitors, 24-year-old Dejuan Williams, was in Broward’s Main Jail Thursday night on an armed home-invasion charge. Williams’ bond chances appear wafer thin as he’s already on probation for an aggravated battery with a deadly weapon rap from 2014.
The Mills family still hadn’t finished unpacking after moving into their new home in the 100 block of Southeast 10th Avenue in Pompano Beach on Feb. 1 when they heard a knock at the door around 10:43 p.m.. Chris Mills, 21, couldn’t see anybody through the peephole, but opened the door anyway.
According to the arrest report, here’s what happened next:
“Where the dope at?” one of the robbers asked after they forced the Mills family to lie on the floor.
“We just moved in today, I swear!,” Scott Mills, 51, replied. “Please guys, I swear! There’s nothing here!”
Another robber asks, “Where the guns at, where the guns at?”
“There’s no guns!” Scott Mills said. “The guy moved this weekend.”
The gunmen eventually took cash, an Xbox and a cellphone.
Anyone with information can contact BSO Robbery Detective Trevor Goodwin at 954-321-4275 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or via the website.
