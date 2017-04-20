Video of Polo Club parking lot murder suspect released

Surveillance video has been released of the suspect in a deadly shooting earlier this month outside West Park’s The Polo Club.
A gunman killed 33-year-old West Park resident and father Jeff Reveille, also known as “JZoe” and “YungGrimes,” as he walked through the club’s parking lot around 7:15 a.m. April 2. The shooter ran from the 5590 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd. establishment, named Casey’s Nickelodeon in a previous incarnation.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office describes the suspect as a dark-complexioned black male in his 30s, about six-feet tall, very thin build with a goatee and a mustache. That night, he wore slide-in sandals with orange socks, a knit cap and a black T-shirt over a tank top.
Anyone with more information can contact BSO Detective Zachary Scott at 954-321-4200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477). A GoFundMe page has been set up for Reveille’s widow and 2-year-old daughter.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
