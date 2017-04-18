When her credit card payment got rejected 4 times, she knew why

Ever been surprised by a credit card (or two) getting declined? And you stand there, before angrily handing the cashier other cards and griping out loud you don’t know what’s wrong with the credit card company.

Broward Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman whose credit cards got declined four times at a Deerfield Beach Target around 6:10 p.m. March 14. But if the persistent shopper was surprised at the rejection, she at least knew why: BSO says those cards were stolen earlier that day from a woman’s purse in an office theft.

So, BSO wants to speak to the woman with dark, shoulder length hair and a pudgy build. She wore a pink Minnie Mouse shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information can contact BSO Detective Dimos Charoudis at 954-422-5829; or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or via the website.