Broward County

April 18, 2017 11:52 AM

He left on a tow truck job. The next morning, only the tow truck was left

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

Valentino Malloggi told his family he was leaving the Florida 595 Truck Stop at 9 Sunday night on a tow truck job.

At 9 a.m. Monday, Malloggi’s truck was found running at 3501 Burris Rd., in a warehouse area a two-minute drive from the 595 Truck Stop. The GPS indicated the truck hadn’t been anywhere else.

Malloggi’s personal items weren’t in the truck. Neither was he.

Davie police put out a flier Tuesday calling Malloggi, 38, a Missing and/or Endangered Adult.

Anyone with information about Malloggi’s whereabouts can call Davie police at 954-693-8200.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Country singer Dustin Lynch gives the scoop on Tortuga festival

Country singer Dustin Lynch gives the scoop on Tortuga festival 0:25

Country singer Dustin Lynch gives the scoop on Tortuga festival
Growing brush fire shuts down Holiday Park 1:44

Growing brush fire shuts down Holiday Park
Wasserman Schultz may propose bill about transporting guns on airplanes 3:11

Wasserman Schultz may propose bill about transporting guns on airplanes

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos