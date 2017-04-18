He left on a tow truck job. The next morning, only the tow truck was left

Valentino Malloggi told his family he was leaving the Florida 595 Truck Stop at 9 Sunday night on a tow truck job.
At 9 a.m. Monday, Malloggi’s truck was found running at 3501 Burris Rd., in a warehouse area a two-minute drive from the 595 Truck Stop. The GPS indicated the truck hadn’t been anywhere else.
Malloggi’s personal items weren’t in the truck. Neither was he.
Davie police put out a flier Tuesday calling Malloggi, 38, a Missing and/or Endangered Adult.
Anyone with information about Malloggi’s whereabouts can call Davie police at 954-693-8200.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments