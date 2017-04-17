9-year old forgets papers at school so his mom burned him with an iron, cops say

When her son forgot to bring some paperwork home from school, Tamecha Jean became “infuriated” and burned him with a hot iron, Pembroke Pines police said Monday night.
Jean, 32, was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse, police said.
Responding to an abuse hotline call, police arrived at their Pembroke Pines home at about 4 p.m. Monday to find the 9-year-old with burns to his chest.
Jean was arrested and the 9-year-old and two siblings were placed in the care of child protective services.
