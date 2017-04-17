Motorcyclist, who may have been speeding, killed in Wilton Manors crash

A motorcyclist died over the weekend when his Honda CBR motorcycle collided with a Toyota in Wilton Manors, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.
The accident happened just before midnight Saturday.
Accord to BSO, the man, who was not been identified Monday because his family had not yet been notified, was headed east on East Oakland Park Boulevard when he collided with the Toyota Corolla, driven by Erika Ray, 26.
Ray was making a left turn onto Northeast Sixth Avenue.
The motorcycle’s front hit the passenger side door of Ray’s car.
The man died at he scene. Ray was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.
Detectives believe the motorcyclist was speeding, BSO said.
Anyone with information is asked to call BSO’s Traffic Homicide Investigation Det. Michael Wiley at 954-321-4840 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
