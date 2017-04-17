Man arrested for posing as a cop now faces child porn charges, police say

A man already facing serious charges, including impersonating a police officer, is now facing a new charges after detectives found child pornography on three different electronic devices in his home during the course of the investigation.
According to police, Matthew Joseph Villemure Oliveira, 33, was first arrested May 21, 2015, on felony charges including aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and impersonating a law enforcement officer.
Police say Villemure Oliveira posed as an immigration officer and detained several minors. He told police at the time he did it “for the thrill of it,” according to a report.
Those charges are still pending in Broward’s mental health court, according to court records.
At that time, Villemure Oliveira gave permission for police to look at his electronic devices and gave police the passwords, an officer wrote in the report.
The devices then went to Pembroke Pines Police Department’s forensic lab where officers found “numerous files depicting child pornography on three separate devices,” the officer wrote.
“The genre of these files were both per-pubescent and underage boys on boys performing fellatio and anal sex,” the officer wrote. “Some of those file names are: ‘12yo boy sucks 16yo in public restroom’ and ‘romantic child sex.’”
Earlier this month, detectives secured a search warrant on the devices.
On Thursday, armed with a warrant, detectives arrested Villemure Oliveira at Plantation General Hospital, where he was under “controlled care.”
Villemure Oliveira is now facing 23 counts of possession of obscene material, one count of possession of obscene communication and an active felony warrant, He is being held in Broward’s Main Jail with no bond.
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
