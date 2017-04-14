Four people — including a child — shot in West Park

The Broward Sheriff’s Office was investigating late Thursday night after four people — including a child — were shot in West Park.
According to BSO, a call came in to 911 just before 11 p.m. reporting that shots had been fired at 4521 SW 22nd St.
When deputies arrived they found three victims including a man a woman and a child. The age of child and the conditions of the victims were not immediately known.
A short time later, another man was found with a bullet wound at 5410 SW 23rd St. It was not clear if the two shootings were related. All the victims were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
