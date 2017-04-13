She wasn’t there to buy groceries. Instead, she robbed the store at gunpoint, police say

A woman walked up to the side door of a Pompano Beach grocery store, asked the clerk for several items and then waited for another customer to leave before she made her move.

When the coast was clear, she pulled out a gun, pointed it at the clerk and demanded money, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, BSO released video of the March 21 armed robbery at the All American Grocery store located at 1631 E. Sample Rd.

According to BSO, the incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. The woman told the clerk to put the cash in a clear plastic bag and then forced him into the store’s walk-in cooler.

The clerk, Mohammad Islam, told Miami Herald news partner CBS4 that the robbery was “surreal.”

“All of the sudden she pulled out this gun and showed it to me,” he told the station. “I just knew that something was very wrong. At that time, I had no one around me and I just did what she told me to do, to open the register and give her all the money.”

The woman is described as being heavyset, in her 30s and about 5 feet, 10 inches tall. She was last seen wearing dark pants and a dark hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO Det. Steven Hoover at 954-321-4209 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).