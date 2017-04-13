Cameras roll as a pair of ‘scrawny’ car burglars target unlocked cars

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives released video Thursday of two “scrawny” burglars entering a pair of unlocked cars parked in front of a Lauderdale-By-The-Sea home last week.

The men slipped out of a black sedan, separated and ran toward a 2016 BMW X-5 and a 2013 Chevy Traverse on April 3, BSO said.

The man who headed toward the BMW first tried the passenger door, but had no luck, the video shows. He ran around the car, tried the driver’s side and leaned in. A few seconds later, he emerged and ran toward the sedan.

Detectives say he made away with some loose change.

Meanwhile, the other man hit the Traverse and managed to take medical supplies, according to BSO.

.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO Detective Danny Mursell at 954-640-4240 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 305-954-493-TIPS.