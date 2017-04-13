Hip-hop star Tory Lanez busted for pot, gun and failing to register his Rolls

Driving an unregistered Rolls-Royce without a driver’s license started rising hip-hop star Tory Lanez on the road to a felony gun charge Wednesday afternoon.
The complaint affidavit from Miramar police says Lanez, a Pembroke Pines resident legally named Daystar Peterson, was driving a 2014 Rolls with an expired dealer tag around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Upon stopping Peterson at 1901 SW 172nd Ave., the officer learned Peterson lacked a driver’s license and smelled something coming from the car.
The officer claims the odor’s source was confirmed when he found less than 20 grams of marijuana in the glove compartment. The search also turned up a loaded concealed unholstered gun in the center console.
So, Peterson was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor marijuana possession and was cited for failure to register a motor vehicle, driving without a license and failure to provide proof of insurance. He posted $1,000 bond Wednesday.
April’s not a good driving month for Peterson. On April 28 last year, he was cited for driving without a license, running a red light and failure to display his car registration. He still owes $14 on $330 in fines.
As Tory Lanez, he was nominated in 2016 for Best New Artist by the Soul Train Music Awards and the BET Awards. His song “Luv” got nominated for a Best R&B Song Grammy.
