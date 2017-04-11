Cops: Accused drug dealer shut up about what’s in the box. His girlfriend got him to talk

Many homes contain a safe with jewels and important papers in a closet or behind a framed photo. Hollywood police say the safe in Asa Curry’s home sat on the kitchen table and held a different collection of valuables Thursday:
A scale, 329 oxycodone pills, 31 alprazolam (Xanax) pills, 20 buprenorphine pills, 3.8 grams of marijuana and 28.5 grams of cocaine.
That came as no surprise to Hollywood cops — and not just because they claim they’d just found seven oxycodone pills, 5.9 grams of marijuana and a gram of coke on Curry, 35, at a traffic stop. They’d had Curry under surveillance for the past month on suspicion he was dealing drugs from his home, 2319 Arthur Street, and the north parking lot of the Advance Auto Parts at 1200 North Dixie Highway.
Curry is now in Broward County Main Jail on single counts of possession of buprenorphine; possession of alprazolam; trafficking under 100 grams of oxycodone; possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana; trafficking less than 200 grams of cocaine; and 12 counts of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a violent career criminal.
Curry, a convicted felon spent three years, three months in Florida’s prisons from 2005-09 on charges if attempted robbery without a gun or deadly weapon, credit card fraud and grand theft. That conviction disqualifies him from possessing the Springfield .45 handgun and 11 rounds of ammunition cops say they found in Curry’s bedroom.
They also say they found another 12 grams of weed.
According to the arrest report, Curry’s arrest went down thusly on Thursday:
During a briefing before executing the search warrant on Curry’s home, a detective watching the house saw Curry leave. Another detective followed Curry in an unmarked car. He said Curry indulged a couple of South Florida driving staples, the rolling stop and turning without a turn signal, thus allowing the traffic stop during which the aforementioned drugs were found.
Meanwhile, Curry’s girlfriend, Brigett Kelly, left the house with their child. Police stopped her on Arthur Street.
Police brought Curry back to the house for the warrant search. He declared he didn’t live there, then invoked his right to remain silent. He was placed in a patrol car.
But when police asked Kelly about her situation with Curry, she said they lived together with their child in that house. Then, police told Kelly about the drugs found in the safe and bedroom.
Kelly marched over the patrol car and snapped at Curry through the open window, “You better come straight and tell them that all those drugs are yours.”
Curry’s replied, allegedly in front of three officers, “Ya, the drugs are mine, not hers.”
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
