Two minutes of robbery in a Wednesday afternoon at a pawn shop

Customers at a Pembroke Park pawn shop suddenly found themselves on the ground before a gun-swinging robber and his frenetic partner recently.
The robber with the swinging gun arm was part of a pair who hit Peoples Pawn & Jewelry, 2910 SW 30th Ave., the afternoon of March 29. While one robber in a gray hoodie held everyone in place with his pointed gun, a second robber in a navy blue hoodie smashed display cases and gathered loot at a maniacal pace. When Blue Hoodie dropped some jewelry, Gray Hoodie tried to pick it up while keeping up his gun.
Broward Sheriff’s Office said the two escaped in a dark, newer model four-door Lincoln with a smashed rear windshield. Blue Hoodie is 5-7 black male. BSO released a police sketch from witnesses of Gray Hoodie, a 6-2 black male.
Anyone with information should contact BSO Det. Mark Copley at 954-321-4738; Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477); or the Broward Crime Stoppers’ website.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments