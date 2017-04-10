Broward County

April 10, 2017 1:20 PM

Three-alarm fire burns corner apartment in Lauderhill building

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

A three-alarm fire in a Lauderhill apartment building trapped several residents on a balcony and has occupied units from multiple agencies for an hour and a half Monday.

A Channel 10 report says fire rescue got the trapped residents at 2251 NW 41st Ave. down via ladder truck and one person was treated for smoke inhalation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Related content

Broward County

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Country singer Dustin Lynch gives the scoop on Tortuga festival

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos