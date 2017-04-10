Three-alarm fire burns corner apartment in Lauderhill building

A three-alarm fire in a Lauderhill apartment building trapped several residents on a balcony and has occupied units from multiple agencies for an hour and a half Monday.
A Channel 10 report says fire rescue got the trapped residents at 2251 NW 41st Ave. down via ladder truck and one person was treated for smoke inhalation.
#BREAKING #Lauderhill units on scene of a apartment fire with heavy flames and victims trapped in balconies. 2551 NW 41st Avenue.— Lauderhill Fire PIO (@LauderhillFDPIO) April 10, 2017
@LauderhillFDPIO #breakingnews crews still working to extinguish fire multiple agencies on scene assisting LFD. pic.twitter.com/X9JL85bScf— LauderhillFDOpsChief (@LHFireOPSChief) April 10, 2017
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
