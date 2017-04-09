An in-ear Bluetooth device may have led to the death of a security guard killed by a truck

A security guard at a Pembroke Park warehouse was killed Saturday when he was accidentally hit by a tractor-trailer, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
The accident, which left Harold Dayes, Sr., 63, of Plantation, dead, happened at about 8 a.m. Saturday at Mohawk Industries, 3375 SW 24th St.
According to BSO, Vincent O. Minott, 37, pulled his truck out of a loading bay without his load. When he realized the trailer was empty, he called Dayes, BSO said, to tell him what happened.
A witness told deputies that Hayes looked like he was writing something and was in Minott’s path.
The witness tried to get Dayes’ attention but couldn’t.
When deputies arrived, they found that he was wearing an in-ear Bluetooth headset device.
Dayes was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he died.
After interviewing witnesses and looking at the evidence, “Dayes’ death was the result of a tragic workplace accident,” BSO said in a statement.
