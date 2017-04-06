Broward County

April 6, 2017 3:58 PM

Detectives want to know what happened before the Kwik Stop was man’s last stop.

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

A Lauderdale Lakes man staggered into the Kwik Stop near his home with a gunshot wound Wednesday night, Broward Sheriff’s Office said. What they’d like to know is what happened before that.

What happened afterwards: Lance Gillings, 30, died at Broward Health Medical Center. BSO’s investigating the fatal shooting’s how which is usually how you get to a homicide’s who.

Anyone who knows anything about Gillings’ death can contact BSO Detective Walter Foster at 954-321-4210; or call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or go to the website.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

