Growing brush fire shuts down a park in the Everglades

South Florida’s extreme heat and dry weather are contributing to a massive brush fire that is burning strong for a second straight day in West Broward.
Officials shut down Everglades Holiday Park on Thursday as a precaution as the Pembroke Pines fire burns dangerously close to the recreation area.
The Holiday Fire is burning near U.S. 27 and Pembroke Road and had consumed nearly 850 acres by 1 p.m. Thursday. It’s 20 percent contained, said Scott Peterich, a spokesman for the Florida Forest Service.
He said crews were focusing on “structure protection,” trying to keep the fire west of U.S. 27. If the fire jumps east of the highway, it could threaten homes and road access.
The fire is burning close to the Holly Lakes mobile home community.
Peterich said he is expecting a shift in wind direction in the afternoon and is hoping that doesn’t give the fire more fuel.
The fire is affecting an area of sawgrass where people use airboats, he said.
“We are just watching the weather and hoping for the best,” he said.
Comments