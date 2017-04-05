Broward County

April 5, 2017 11:22 PM

600 acres burn in Pembroke Pines brush fire

By Carli Teproff

A brush fire in Pembroke Pines consumed 600 acres Wednesday night, according to the Florida Forest Service.

Thick smoke and strong flames filled the air from the fire, which was west of U.S. 27 near Pines Boulevard and not far from Holiday Everglades Park.

By 10 p.m., the blaze, dubbed Holiday Fire, was 20 percent contained, said Scott Peterich, a spokesman for the forest service department, in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, the fire threated the Holly Lakes mobile park neighborhood, according to Miami-Herald news partner CBS4.

