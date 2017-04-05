600 acres burn in Pembroke Pines brush fire

A brush fire in Pembroke Pines consumed 600 acres Wednesday night, according to the Florida Forest Service.
Thick smoke and strong flames filled the air from the fire, which was west of U.S. 27 near Pines Boulevard and not far from Holiday Everglades Park.
#HolidayFire pic.twitter.com/SW05fxiRz3— Scott Peterich (@FFS_Everglades) April 6, 2017
By 10 p.m., the blaze, dubbed Holiday Fire, was 20 percent contained, said Scott Peterich, a spokesman for the forest service department, in a tweet.
#HolidayFire fire continues to be at 600 acres with 20% containment. Last update for the evening. Next tomorrow morning— Scott Peterich (@FFS_Everglades) April 6, 2017
Earlier in the day, the fire threated the Holly Lakes mobile park neighborhood, according to Miami-Herald news partner CBS4.
