Threesome behind burglaries in Miramar community, police say.

Police say a threesome of teens or young adults is behind several burglaries and attempted burglaries in the Sunset Lakes community in Miramar over a three-week stretch.
On Wednesday, police released photos and videos in hopes of identifying the burglars.
Video shows the boys, who wear hooded sweatshirts, jump through bushes and over fences to get into the yards and then into the homes. In some cases they were spooked, police said, and left with nothing,
In other cases they left with some loot — although police were not specific about what they stole.
Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
