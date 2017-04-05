Former youth baseball coach pleads guilty to molesting 2 boys

A former Cooper City youth baseball coach pleaded guilty Wednesday in Broward Circuit Court to lewd and lascivious molestation charges involving two 11-year-old boys.
David Solomon was sentenced to 12 years in prison followed by 10 years’ probation, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4.
The 48-year-old husband and father of two faced 18 counts of lewd and lascivious molestation charges, nine for each of the two 11-year-old victims who came forward.
Both boys had been coached by Solomon in Cooper City Optimist Club baseball, a fact that struck an emotional gusher after Solomon’s 2015 arrest.
The club’s background checks didn’t pick up a previous case that had been dropped, failing to turn up the lewd and lascivious charges against Solomon from 2000 in Miami-Dade involving boys at Miami Shores Recreation Center because they were dropped.
According to Solomon’s most recent arrest affidavit, while one of the boys was visiting Solomon’s house for a sleepover with the coach’s son, the man demonstrated maneuvers he called “The Claw” and “The Wedgie Bush.” These involved putting his hands on the boy’s private parts and inside his rectum, according to the report.
The other boy described similar abuse to police. At least three times, the boy told police, he arrived to find himself alone in the house with Solomon.
Solomon victim dad speaks in court: "You have taken the innocence of my son. Because of you he must suffer the rest of his life" @CBSMiami— Carey (@ccoddcbs4news) April 5, 2017
Solomon responds: "I did not harm anyone's kids. Not one." He says he took plea in his best interest, wanted to clear name. @CBSMiami— Carey (@ccoddcbs4news) April 5, 2017
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments