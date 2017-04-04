Broward County

April 4, 2017 11:52 AM

Student burned, school evacuated after cell phone burst into flames

CBS4

A student at Deerfield Park Elementary suffered burns after a cell phone burst into flames.

A Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue responded to the school Tuesday morning.

The student’s cell phone battery apparently ignited while in class giving him or her minor burns.

School officials said the situation resulted with smoke in the classroom and throughout the school.

Crews evacuated the staff and students from the school as a precautionary measure but they were later given the all-clear and allowed to go back into the school.

The student was not taken to the hospital. The brand of the phone or battery is unknown at this time.

Related content

Broward County

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Wasserman Schultz may propose bill about transporting guns on airplanes

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos