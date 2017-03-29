Hollywood man gets 30 years for trying to have sex with 9-year-old girl

“Patrick G” began exchanging text messages in an online forum with someone he believed to be the father of a 9-year-old daughter.
The father, a role-playing FBI undercover agent, made up a story that he had been sexually active with the daughter since she was 2.
Patrick G, a 25-year-old Hollywood man, asked the father if he ever shared her sexually and made arrangements to meet them at a local hotel.
When Patrick G showed up at the Sunrise hotel in September — bearing an iTunes gift card for the girl and a condom for himself — he was arrested. The suspect, Patrick Antczak, was convicted of trying to entice a child to engage in sexual activity and was sentenced by a Miami federal judge to 30 years in prison on Monday.
Trial evidence showed the defendant exchanged more than 500 text messages with the undercover agent, who posed not only as the father but also as the daughter — unbeknownst to Antczak. His text messages revealed he asked about the girl’s age and provided graphic details of what he wanted to do with her sexually.
“Antczak admitted to texting the nine-year-old’s father about having sex with the juvenile while the father watched,” according to an FBI affidavit filed with his criminal complaint.
The defendant, who had a prior obscenity conviction for exchanging child pornography, faced up to life in prison. U.S. District Judge Robert Scola gave him 30 years.
Jay Weaver: 305-376-3446, @jayhweaver
Comments