Former UM star Michael Irvin accused of sexual battery

NFL Hall of Famer and former University of Miami star wide receiver Michael Irvin has been accused of sexual battery in Fort Lauderdale.
Fort Lauderdale police confirmed Wednesday morning that a sexual battery incident report involving Irvin has been filed and there is an open investigation. A TMZ.com report from 1 a.m. Wednesday says a 27-year-old woman claims Irvin drugged her and raped her last week at the W Hotel. Irvin’s attorney denied the allegations to TMZ.
Irvin, St. Thomas Aquinas High School alumnus and one of the shapers of the University of Miami football’s flamboyant, iconoclastic image during its 1980s glory days, now works as an analyst for the NFL Network.
Despite Irvin’s admitted philandering days while a Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, wife Sandy Harrell has remained with him since 1990. One of his four children, Michael Irvin Jr., now plays for the Hurricanes.
This breaking bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments