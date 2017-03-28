Minority business organization hosting annual Expo this week

The Florida State Minority Supplier Development Council will host an innovation competition, workshops, networking events and an exhibit area as part of its 32nd annual Business Expo on Thursday and Friday at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale.
The Business Expo is an ideal opportunity for minority entrepreneurs to present their products and services to purchasing agents from government agencies and Fortune 500 companies. With the theme “The Pathway to Business Success,” the conference will focus on innovation, partnerships, opportunities, globalization, preparation and diversity. The Business Expo will bring together a cross-section of minority entrepreneurs, large corporations and government agencies in a series of workshops and networking events to create business opportunities and discuss industry trends.
For the innovation contest, the top finalists will pitch to a panel of procurement professionals, entrepreneurs, business experts and faculty from universities and colleges for monetary prizes and legal and accounting services, coaching and training. The finalists participating are LifeWallet, SOP Technologies, Earthware, SmartBuild, TechRev - DEW. Andromeda District, Locomotion, Umbree and Game Changer Tec.
The event also includes a youth entrepreneurs workshop. More than 100 students from local schools are expected to participate.
“The event is designed to ensure minority businesses at all stages of development are positioned for greater success, and to provide corporations and government agencies with information about supplier diversity,” said Beatrice Louissaint, president and CEO of the FSMSDC.
The Florida State Minority Supplier Development Council is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing access and growth for minority businesses in Florida. More information: www.fsmsdc.org.
