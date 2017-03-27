He looked ready for gardening. He pruned some money from the bank.

A man entered the Lighthouse Point Bank of America branch on U.S. 1 Monday morning in the kind of big brimmed straw-colored hat usually associated with serious garden or yard work.
Instead, he told a teller he had explosives and demanded money, according to the FBI. The teller gave up some cash and the man left the branch at 2850 Federal Hwy.
Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to contact the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477; or via the website.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
