Visiting family about to take a cruise run over by a pickup truck near their hotel

A family of six walking back to their hotel from a nearby restaurant was struck by a pickup truck in Dania Beach Sunday night, according to reports.
Four members of the family were taken to a hospital after being hit at Southwest 42nd Street and Ravenswood Road, WSVN reported. A woman and a boy suffered serious leg injuries, said Mike Jachles, a spokesman with Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue.
Jachles said that the family was planning to take a cruise on Monday.
The driver of the pickup truck, which went out of control from the westbound to the eastbound lanes before striking a pole, was not seriously injured in the crash.
“This is tragic, a family down here for a good time, getting ready to go on a cruise, and their lives were changed in an instant,” Jachles told the Sun Sentinel.
The family was staying at the Fairfield Inn and Suites at 2081 Griffin Rd. They were hit about 8 p.m.
BSO is looking at the driver of the truck and investigating speed and alcohol as factors, according to CBS4.
