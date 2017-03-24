One person dead after train crashes into car in Oakland Park

One person is dead after a northbound Amtrak train hit a car on the northbound railroad tracks at Oakland Park Boulevard Friday afternoon.
The crash happened just west of Interstate 95 off-ramp around 1:10 p.m, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office. The department’s traffic homicide unit is on the scene.
Because Tri-Rail uses the same train tracks, all services will be delayed for an indefinite period, said Tri-Rail spokeswoman Bonnie Arnold.
Passengers who need to get across the crash site will be bussed between the Cypress Creek and Fort Lauderdale stations. How major the delay will wind up remains uncertain.
“It depends how long it takes to clear the tracks,” Arnold said. “It could take a while. It might go into the early stages of the rush-hour.”
Details of the crash are still unclear. The victim has yet to be identified.
Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan
