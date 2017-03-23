Robber grabs cash and dashes out of AutoZone — but not before he’s caught on camera

A robber wasted no time before getting what he wanted at a Lauderdale Lakes AutoZone: cash.
Video released by the Broward Sheriff's Office on Thursday shows the man walking swiftly from the door to behind the counter where the registers were. He grabs the cash from three separate register drawers and dashes out of the store.
According to BSO, the incident happened just before 11 a.m. March 5 at the auto supply store, 3351 W. Oakland Park Blvd.
Detectives released the video Thursday in hopes of identifying the man.
Anyone with information is asked to call BSO Robbery Det. Mark Copley at 954-321-4738 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
