A woman wanted some wine in Weston. Cameras caught her stealing it

What’s with the booze bandits in Weston?
For the second time in two weeks, cops have released video of a liquor theft. This one was at Country Isles Plaza Publix, where surveillance cameras spotted a woman filling her tote bag with bottles of brut and pino grigio on Jan. 26.
She walks out with several bottles and without a stop at the cash register. Publix, 1170 Weston Rd., doesn’t have self-checkout.
This follows the surveillance release of two women with really big purses putting them to use in a Weston Walgreens in stealing liquor worth nearly $800.
Also, a man strolled out with 11 cases of Red Bull on Jan. 12.
Anyone with information should contact BSO Detective Juan Hernandez at 954-659-3531 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or via the website.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
