March 23, 2017 1:34 PM

A woman wanted some wine in Weston. Cameras caught her stealing it

By David J. Neal

What’s with the booze bandits in Weston?

For the second time in two weeks, cops have released video of a liquor theft. This one was at Country Isles Plaza Publix, where surveillance cameras spotted a woman filling her tote bag with bottles of brut and pino grigio on Jan. 26.

She walks out with several bottles and without a stop at the cash register. Publix, 1170 Weston Rd., doesn’t have self-checkout.

This follows the surveillance release of two women with really big purses putting them to use in a Weston Walgreens in stealing liquor worth nearly $800.

Also, a man strolled out with 11 cases of Red Bull on Jan. 12.

Anyone with information should contact BSO Detective Juan Hernandez at 954-659-3531 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or via the website.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

