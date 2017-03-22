A teen walking to school was hit and left on the road. His family wants an answer

Angel Garcia’s family wants to know who smashed into a 17-year-old student with a van, then left him on a Pompano Beach street.
Garcia is in stable condition at Broward Health North with head injuries, the family said Wednesday. The family made a public plea for information on the driver.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office believes the van’s possibly a Ford Econoline van, black or navy blue and light trim. There should be damage to the van’s front on the passenger side where it hit Garcia.
Surveillance video from down the block shows a hit-and-run, or, more accurately, a hit-stop-and-run. Garcia, a student at Dave Thomas Education Center, and the van were moving east in the 700 block of Southwest Eighth Street at 8:11 a.m. Monday. The viewer can make out, on the right side of the video, a van hitting a figure clothed in light colors, sending Garcia tumbling.
The van stops. The driver exits and goes behind the van. Two cars also eastbound on Southwest Eighth Street go around the stopped van with Garcia on the side of the road.
After the van leaves, a school bus follows, also passing Garcia.
A Crime Stoppers reward up to $3,000 is available to those with information leading to the arrest of the driver. Crime Stoppers can be reached at 954-493-8477 or 866-493-8477.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
