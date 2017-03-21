Broward Sheriff’s Office looking for missing elderly man with dementia

Broward Sheriff’s deputies are looking for Colise McNair, a 70-year-old man with dementia who has gone missing.
He was last seen around 9 a.m. Monday at 249 SW Third St. in Deerfield Beach, at a relative’s house. At the time, he was wearing a light-colored sweater, khaki pants and a blue hat.
He is 5-feet, 9-inches tall and about 180 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268. You can also call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.
