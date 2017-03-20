Robbers demanded cash, guns. But homeowners say the men were after the previous tenants

1:22 MIA official arrested on $5 million scam Pause

1:31 Prison guards respond to a collapsed Darren Rainey

8:48 Lots of liquor. So little time

2:34 Sarasota couple discuss heroin overdoses and potency in recorded jail phone call

1:26 Charles Kinsey discusses shooting after meeting with autistic man he cared for

1:08 Cellphone video shows caretaker lying in the street before being shot by police

2:10 Miami and Miami Beach take steps to fight Airbnb rentals

1:06 FHP trooper critically hurt in Dolphin Expressway accident

2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game