Robbers demanded cash, guns. But homeowners say the men were after the previous tenants

A man wearing what appeared to be a mask walked up to the front door of a Pompano Beach home, used his gloved finger to cover the peep hole and then noticed a camera on the wall.
“There’s a camera right here,” he told his accomplice, who didn’t have his face covered.
The masked man knocked on the door as the other man covered the camera.
When the people inside the home opened the door, the two men, along with a third man, stormed inside and demanded money and guns, according to the Broward Sheriff’s office.
And though the camera outside was covered, it didn’t stop the inside one from rolling. On Monday, BSO released the surveillance footage in hopes of identifying the robbers.
The robbery happened at around 10:45 p.m. Feb. 1 at the home in the 100 block of Southeast 10th Avenue. According to BSO, the son had just returned home from the corner store, when they heard the knock.
The family of three was held at gunpoint by one man while the other two robbers combed the house looking for a safe, drugs and guns, BSO said. The family told detectives they think the robbers were after the previous tenants.
The robbers could be heard screaming, “Where [are] the guns at?” on the video.
The homeowner, however, said there weren’t any.
“We just moved in today guys, I swear,” he could be heard saying.
The robbers ended up leaving with some cash, and XBOX 360 and a cellphone.
One robber wore a black hooded jacket, tan pants and a black-and-white face covering. The second suspect wore a brown and gray plaid shirt, tan pants and a black knit cap and his face was exposed. Third suspect wore a black long-sleeve shirt, gray jeans with black patches and a red shirt around his face.
Anyone with information is asked to call BSO Robbery Det. Trevor Goodwin at 954-321-4275 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
