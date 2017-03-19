He loved motorcycles. He died on one in a Cadillac crash

A Hollywood man died Saturday afternoon when he crashed his motorcycle into a turning Cadillac, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.
According to BSO, witness and evidence say Mitchell Mustain, 25, accelerated his Kawasaki Z1000 to “a high rate of speed” going south on U.S. 1 as he passed Dania Beach Boulevard. Meanwhile, 69-year-old James Minard pulled out of a parking lot on the west side of Federal Highway and started to turn left to head north.
Mustain, a Hollywood South Broward High graduate, crashed into the Cadillac’s driver’s side around 12:52 p.m.. He was pronounced dead at Hollywood Memorial Regional Hospital.
