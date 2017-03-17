Fight between two teenagers at middle school ends in stabbing

A teacher and student are recovering in the hospital after a social-media driven fight at Pembroke Pines Middle School Friday ended with three people being stabbed.
Pembroke Pines police said the incident happened at about 9 a.m. at the school, 200 North Douglas Road, as students were moving in the hallway between class periods. Two 13-year-old female students got into a fight and the suspect stabbed the other student with a pair of scissors.
When a teacher, 59-year-old Dorthea Oatt, and another 13-year-old boy tried to break up the fight, they were stabbed.
Oatt and the female victim were taken to a local hospital with stab wounds to their shoulders. Neither suffered any other serious injuries. The 13-year-old boy had his hand treated on the scene by Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue workers.
A school resource officer arrested the suspect, who was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center. She’s charged with aggravated battery. Police did not identify her.
Lance Dixon: 305-376-3708, @LDixon_3
