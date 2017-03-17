Fight between two teenagers at middle school ends in stabbing

3:36 Treasury Secretary Mnuchin announces Venezuela sanctions Pause

2:08 Looting and chaos continue in Venezuela

1:31 Crooks storm through Broward convenience store

1:32 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower

0:28 Airport strike halts flights from Haiti

1:03 Wife of Guy Philippe confirms it was her husband's voice on viral video

1:55 Former Haiti coup leader Guy Philippe boards plane to Miami escorted by U.S. federal agents

1:55 'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys

4:17 Marlins manager Don Mattingly talks about the recent roster moves