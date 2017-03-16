Man offers teen a ride to school. Deputies say he tries to molest the boy instead

A 13-year-old boy was walking to school Tuesday morning in Tamarac when Andrew Jewell pulled up in an SUV and offered him a ride, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.
The teen accepted. But deputies say instead of taking the boy to school, Jewell stopped in a nearby neighborhood, pulled the boy’s pants down and tried to molest him. And now they fear there could be more victims.
“Detectives believe Jewell may have approached other children in the area and used a rental car in order to obscure his identity during the crime,” BSO said in a news release.
With the help of the teen, Jewell, 28, was arrested Tuesday and charged with lewd and lascivious behavior on a child younger than 16 and false imprisonment.
The 13-year-old told his teacher that he was “sexually assaulted” by a man who offered him a ride as he walked to school at about 8 a.m. Tuesday, a deputy wrote in the report.
The school contacted BSO.
The teen told a deputy he noticed a light gray GMC Denali with dark tints following him as he walked by a strip mall on the northwest corner of North Pine Island Road and West McNab Road on his way to school.
The SUV, which is either a 2016 or 2017 model, stopped. That's when Jewell offered the teen a ride to school, according to BSO.
The boy got in, but instead of going to school, Jewell “pulled into a neighborhood (later identified as The Landings,) parked near the pool and demanded that [the teen] touch the defendant's nipples,” the deputy wrote in Jewell's arrest report.
Jewell didn't stop there, the deputy wrote. He grabbed the teen’s hand and forced him to “rub his nipples.” Jewell then pulled the teen's pants and underwear down, according to BSO. Jewell tried to touch the teen's penis, but the teen “pushed the suspect away and began screaming that he was going to call police,” the deputy wrote. Jewell wound up touching the boy's stomach instead, according to BSO.
The boy eventually made it to school, although the report does not indicate how.
Surveillance video captured the SUV and deputies learned the SUV was a rental. They then determined that Jewell had the SUV at the time of the incident.
According to the report, Jewell told deputies he was the driver of the car and picked a child up and dropped him off near the school.
BSO is investigating whether there are any more victims. Anyone with information is asked to call BSO Det. Kami Floyd at 954-321-4240 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
