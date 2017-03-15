Escaped mental paitent still at large. Police think they know who helped her get out.

Authorities still don’t know the whereabouts of mental patient Genevieve Mittermaier. But they think they know who helped Mittermaier escape from her court-mandated stay at a hospital Tuesday afternoon.
Wednesday, Pembroke Pines police released a photograph of David Sankey, 55, who might be driving a 2001 black BMW with California license plate 4RQL732. That’s a more specific description of the car seen ferrying Mittermaier away from South Florida State Hospital Correct Care Recovery Solutions on Tuesday.
Before her escape, police say, Mittermaier, 47, was spotted on a cell phone. A BMW pulled up and a man threw a rope ladder over the fence. Mittermaier climbed out. She’s described as 5-3, 110 pounds with blond hair. She wore black pants and a black long-sleeved jacket.
Police want anyone who comes across the pair to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact Pines police at 954-431-2200; e-mail Tips@ppines.com; or reach Crime Stoppers by phone at 954-493-8477 or via the website.
