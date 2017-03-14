Thieves slither through a fence, exit with a truck

What do you do when you need a truck, but your situation prevents you from renting one?
Two criminals’ solution: steal one from Ryder Truck Rental.
Surveillance video captures two men rolling out of Ryder’s service yard at 1281 SW 30th Ave. in Pompano Beach with a $40,000 truck on Jan. 29.
After arrival in a silver four-door Chevrolet, one truck thief got inside the fence. Broward sheriff’s detectives think he might have entered through a fence opening made by a previous thief.
His exit is caught on camera. He cuts the chain with bolt cutters and drives out in a white box truck with “McKesson” on the side and rear panels. Miami Gardens police found the truck on Feb. 4 near 3130 NW 165th St.
Both thieves, especially the one outside the fence with a white T-shirt or towel on his head, obscured part of their faces from the camera.
Anyone with information on this or related crimes can contact BSO Detective Timothy Bush at 954-786-4211 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
