Fort Lauderdale airport shooting suspect is being treated for schizophrenia, his lawyers say

Fort Lauderdale airport mass shooting suspect Esteban Santiago is being treated for two severe mental health conditions that can cause people to lose touch with reality, but he remains legally competent to stand trial, court records show.
Two teams of doctors at different jails have diagnosed Santiago with two psychotic illnesses: schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder, according to his defense attorneys. Both conditions, when not treated correctly, can result in hallucinations and delusions, mania, depression and other symptoms.
Santiago, who turns 27 on Thursday, refused to take medication for a short time after his arrest Jan. 6, but he has been taking a prescription medication, Haldol, for the past month, his lawyers wrote in recently filed court records.
“As [he] is now committed to adhering to the medication regimen prescribed for him … his mental stability is unlikely to change before trial,” Assistant Federal Public Defender Eric Cohen wrote in a status report for the judge.
