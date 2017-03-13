Police say don’t drink and drive. Cops say a city attorney did just that

Hollywood City Attorney Jeffrey Sheffel was arrested Sunday night by Broward sheriff’s deputies on two misdemeanor DUI charges, along with a citation for driving on a sidewalk.
Sheffel, 57, posted $1,500 bond.
Witnesses told WPLG Channel 10 that Sheffel drove his Lexus onto a Hollywood bridge sidewalk Sunday evening. After the car’s width wedged it into a narrower part of the sidewalk, Sheffel freed himself.
Broward court records show Sheffel was charged with DUI with alcohol or drugs, first offense; DUI with damage to property or person; and driving on a sidewalk or bike path.
