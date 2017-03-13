Broward County

March 13, 2017 11:48 AM

Police say don’t drink and drive. Cops say a city attorney did just that

By David J. Neal

Hollywood City Attorney Jeffrey Sheffel was arrested Sunday night by Broward sheriff’s deputies on two misdemeanor DUI charges, along with a citation for driving on a sidewalk.

Sheffel, 57, posted $1,500 bond.

Witnesses told WPLG Channel 10 that Sheffel drove his Lexus onto a Hollywood bridge sidewalk Sunday evening. After the car’s width wedged it into a narrower part of the sidewalk, Sheffel freed himself.

Broward court records show Sheffel was charged with DUI with alcohol or drugs, first offense; DUI with damage to property or person; and driving on a sidewalk or bike path.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

