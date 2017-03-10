Muhammad Ali’s son ‘angry’ after being questioned again at an airport

0:57 'El Clásico' will be played in Miami in July Pause

6:39 Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier talks free agency at combine

1:24 The Florida Grand Opera revives the story of famed Cuban dissident writer Reinaldo Arenas in ‘Before Night Falls.’

2:40 Extortion claim goes public at Bal Harbour meeting

1:40 Australian shepherd acts as nanny for rare Malayan tiger

0:46 Man walking home from grocery store robbed at gunpoint

6:02 In the hours after Haiti's catastrophic 2010 earthquake, then-President René Preval began to grasp the magnitude of the disaster.

0:41 Man burned after e-cig explodes on bus

4:45 UK travel channel features Miami's art scene