Gunman at bank shot by Fort Lauderdale police

A potential bank robber didn’t even get inside to hold up a teller before Fort Lauderdale police confronted him in the parking lot. The armed man ran away but was caught when an officer shot him.
The suspect was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with a non-life-threatening wound and the shooting is being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
The incident happened at 9:50 a.m. Friday when police responded to a call from bank employees about a man with a gun and other weapons outside the TD Bank at 1701 Sunrise Blvd. After refusing to surrender he fled north and officers pursued him on foot and in patrol cars over several blocks, at one point firing a Taser. He was arrested after he was shot in the 1100 block of Northeast 14th Avenue.
“He was taken into custody after an officer discharged his firearm,” Interim Police Chief Rick Maglione said at the scene, which was roped off with yellow tape.
Footage from TV news helicopters showed a knife and machete on the parking lot pavement.
Police did not identify the man or the officer. They did not say how many bullets were fired or discuss why the officer fired at the suspect.
FDLE is investigating the shooting as it will any use of deadly force or use of force that can cause injury as well as in-custody deaths as part of an agreement with Fort Lauderdale police that began Feb. 1, Maglione said. The Broward Sheriff’s Office has a similar agreement with FDLE.
“We feel it increases public trust and adds transperancy to our department,” he said.
