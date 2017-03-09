Police asking for public help in finding 11-year-old missing since Wednesday morning

Elijah Kurtzer left his Northwest 26th Street Lauderhill home for school Wednesday morning around 8:30. A few minutes later, Elijah’s father found his son’s backpack in the building’s stairwell.
Elijah, 11, didn’t make it to school and hasn’t been seen since. Lauderhill police released his photo Thursday evening.
He’s 4-feet, 85 pounds, slight of build with brown eyes and short, dark brown hair. When last seen in the 4100 block of Northwest 26th Street, he wore a white T-shirt and black basketball shorts with white stripes. Police say he had talked about going to Georgia.
Anyone with information on Elijah should call Lauderhill police Detective Merrith Knight at 954-309-9936.
