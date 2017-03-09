Thieves play dress-up. Deputies don’t want to play cops and robbers.

The armed robbers’ method of operation, as described by the Broward Sheriff’s Office, sounds like a Bizarro World version of “Some Like It Hot.”
Instead of Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis dressing in drag to hide out from gangsters in Miami Beach, two men put on wigs, makeup, purses and women’s clothes to commit armed robbery Thursday at a Pompano Beach Check Cashing, Etc.. BSO thinks the same duo robbed a Deerfield Beach Class Jewelers last Friday.
Their attire got them buzzed into the jewelry store, 3756 W. Hillsboro Blvd. The guise of shopping for a wedding ring lured two employees from the back.
Once the two employees emerged from the back room, surveillance video shows the robbers putting a pistol on the employees to return to the back room. After collecting as much jewelry as they could carry, they left, passing a male customer waiting to enter the jewelry store.
The gentleman let the “ladies” exit first.
Anyone has information is asked to contact BSO Detective David Agusti at 954-321-4332 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.
