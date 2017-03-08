Three people who died in fiery crash in Hollywood identified

Hollywood police on Wednesday identified the three people who died in a fiery crash late last month.
Anthony Gray, 25, Humberto J. Altamirano, 25 and Steven Vega, 27, died when the 2016 Infinity they were in collided with a minivan and became engulfed in flames. The person in the minivan was not seriously injured.
The accident happened at about 6:30 a.m. in front of a Chevron gas station on Hollywood Boulevard and 35th Avenue.
Police said at the time that a preliminary investigation showed that “one vehicle was speeding westbound on Hollywood Boulevard and crashed into a turning vehicle.”
On Wednesday, police said the crash is being investigated by the Traffic Homicide Unit.
