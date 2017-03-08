Broward County

March 8, 2017 7:19 PM

Water main break in Hallandale Beach temporarily causes low pressure, yellow water

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

One of Hallandale Beach's three water mains between the mainland and island residents ruptured Wednesday afternoon, causing a temporary loss of water pressure and a slight discoloration of water as it comes out on tap.

The pipe, which is underneath the Intracoastal Waterway and behind Golden Bay Manor, 3177 S. Ocean Dr., broke just before 4 p.m.

Crews were able to isolate the pipe and supplement the city's supply with the help of North Miami.

According to the city, no one lost water and there was no boil water alert issued.

Residents were warned their water may appear slightly yellow, but that was expected to clear up. Pressure was also restored.

Divers will be sent to work on the pipe Thursday, according to the city.

Related content

Broward County

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Police looking for man who may have information on food market shooting

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos