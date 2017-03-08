Water main break in Hallandale Beach temporarily causes low pressure, yellow water

One of Hallandale Beach's three water mains between the mainland and island residents ruptured Wednesday afternoon, causing a temporary loss of water pressure and a slight discoloration of water as it comes out on tap.
The pipe, which is underneath the Intracoastal Waterway and behind Golden Bay Manor, 3177 S. Ocean Dr., broke just before 4 p.m.
#HBEmergency Water Main Update. Please click on picture to view latest update. Only water line behind the 3100 S. Ocean Drive is affected pic.twitter.com/quJPtyHPTo— Hallandale Beach (@MYHBeach) March 8, 2017
Crews were able to isolate the pipe and supplement the city's supply with the help of North Miami.
According to the city, no one lost water and there was no boil water alert issued.
Residents were warned their water may appear slightly yellow, but that was expected to clear up. Pressure was also restored.
Divers will be sent to work on the pipe Thursday, according to the city.
Comments