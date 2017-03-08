Broward County

March 8, 2017 4:33 PM

BSO issues alert for missing West Park senior who speaks only Creole

By David J. Neal

Broward Sheriff’s Office says 81-year-old Marie Jean Louis was at her home in the 100 block of Miami Gardens Road in West Park Tuesday afternoon. She hasn’t been seen since.

The 5-3, 100-pound Jean Louis speaks only Creole. She was wearing black sandals, black pants and a blue and white striped shirt when last week Tuesday.

Anyone with information on where Jean Louis is or could be should call BSO Missing Persons detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or BSO’s Communications Duty Officer at 954-476-4730.

