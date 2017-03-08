BSO issues alert for missing West Park senior who speaks only Creole

2:19 Aerial footage of 6,500 acres Florida wildfire Pause

3:51 Intellectually-impaired teen locked in legal limbo

1:50 Armed robbers pistol-whip, rob man in Wilton Manors

1:01 Bees found to have buzzworthy brain power

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

0:58 Irula tribesmen chase pythons in the Everglades

4:45 UK travel channel features Miami's art scene

1:55 'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys

2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field