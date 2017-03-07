Trading up: Cops searching for a bicycle thief who went for a Trek

1:43 Vandals toss tar on Broward home Pause

1:43 Spicer says anyone refuting success of Yemen raid owes fallen Navy SEAL apology

5:29 Judgment Day: 9/11 Families to Face Saudis in Court

1:41 Lauderhill killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content)

0:32 Miami Beach police investigating after reports of swastikas on cars

1:05 Court hearing on Miami-Dade mayor's Trump-friendly policy to jail people slated for deportation

1:33 Feds break up largest Medicare scam in U.S. history

0:33 Daycare worker arrested for pushing child down stairs

2:53 South Dade principal kept his promise