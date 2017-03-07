Trading up: Cops searching for a bicycle thief who went for a Trek

A bicycle thief probably wasn’t looking for a job, just an upgrade, when he performed an unauthorized bike swap in Oakland Park.
According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the cyclist pedaled up to 4206 N. Dixie Hwy. on Feb. 4, dropped an $80 Magna Rip Claw bicycle on the lawn and took a Trek Hybrid from the garage. The Trek, gray with black handles, is valued at $1,000 by the owner.
The suspect is described as a man wearing a black skull cap and black Adiddas sneakers with white stripes.
Anyone with information should contact BSO Detective Michael Wagener at 954-202-3117 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.
