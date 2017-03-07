Child’s play starts apartment building fire that leaves 15 people without a home

A 7-year-old playing with a lighter started an apartment building fire that put 15 Lauderhill residents out of their homes Monday night, according to Lauderhill Fire Rescue.
The fire in the six-apartment building at 5234 NW 19th St. forced 10 people to turn to the Red Cross for accommodations, Herald news partner CBS4 reported.
A child playing with a lighter is being blamed for a fire that left several families displaced in Lauderhill. @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/aAs4GhwZOW— Lauren Pastrana CBS4 (@LaurenPastrana) March 7, 2017
After lighting a piece of plastic, the Sun Sentinel reported, the boy headed for the kitchen to find a pot to extinguish the fire, but the flames grew too quickly.
Cause of fire was a 7 year old playing with a lighter.@RedCross assisting 10 people. Child referred to juvenile fire-setter program. pic.twitter.com/wbmNKTWX4U— LauderhillFDOpsChief (@LHFireOPSChief) March 7, 2017
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
