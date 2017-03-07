Broward County

March 7, 2017 9:42 AM

Child’s play starts apartment building fire that leaves 15 people without a home

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

A 7-year-old playing with a lighter started an apartment building fire that put 15 Lauderhill residents out of their homes Monday night, according to Lauderhill Fire Rescue.

The fire in the six-apartment building at 5234 NW 19th St. forced 10 people to turn to the Red Cross for accommodations, Herald news partner CBS4 reported.

After lighting a piece of plastic, the Sun Sentinel reported, the boy headed for the kitchen to find a pot to extinguish the fire, but the flames grew too quickly.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Related content

Broward County

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Police looking for man who may have information on food market shooting

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos