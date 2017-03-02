He tried to rob the place from the front window. His problem sat unseen in a back room

Some folks just have bad timing. Take Christopher Black, now spending his time in the Broward County Main Jail on charges of robbery without a weapon and obstructing an officer without violence.
ON Wednesday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office says, Black walked up to a window at a Pompano Beach Amscot store, 297 SW 26th Ave., and passed a threatening note to a teller: “I have a gun give $5,000. No alarms No GPS tracking I will check. Move fast or I’ll start shooting people.”
Not that there’s ever a good time for robbing a financial institution, but it could hardly get worse than if a police detective is in the back working on another case. The BSO detective called for backup.
Maybe Black, 29, could feel time running out on him. He left without money, but with deputies in pursuit. He was captured in a nearby Walmart.
Black remains in jail on $5,000 bond.
