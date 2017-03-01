Man faces charges of kidnapping, rape after detectives say he preyed on school girls

A man was behind bars Wednesday facing charges of sexual assault and kidnapping after detectives say he preyed on girls walking to school in Lauderdale Lakes.
Kevin Smith, 50, was arrested Tuesday and charged in two cases, but detectives believe there may be more victims.
“He was arrested near the scene of the crimes,” the Broward Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. “Detectives believe he may have been looking for his next victim.”
On Feb. 24, a girl, who BSO did not give an age for, was walking to school when Smith grabbed her and forced her into his SUV at knifepoint, BSO said. Detectives say he then sexually assaulted her in the car and then told her to get out and not look back.
Three days later, detectives say he tried to abduct another young girl who was walking to school. This time, when he grabbed the victim, she struggled and got away. She later described the man and the car to detectives. She also said he had a knife.
With her help, investigators came up with a detailed description of the man and his car.
On Tuesday morning, detectives spotted the red Mitsubishi Montero in the area of Northwest 41st Street and 31st Avenue, not far from where both attacks happened.
According to BSO, Smith “voluntarily” went to BSO’s Public Safety Building in Fort Lauderdale, where he was arrested.
Smith, who has been arrested eight times in the past, was being held on a $300,000 bond, records show.
Additional victims or anyone with information on Smith is asked to call BSO’s Special Victims Unit detectives Ann Sutter or Bruce Link at 954-321-4240 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
